Made in Yorkshire: Luxury Yorkshire bed brands partner to craft natural wool mattresses that support local farming

Yorkshire-based wool bedding brand, Floks, has partnered with fellow luxury Yorkshire bedmaker, Harrison Spinks, to create a premium range of responsibly-sourced wool mattresses.

United by a shared passion for ethical manufacturing, quality, and support for British farming, the collaboration combines Floks’ expertise in sustainable wool bedding with Harrison Spinks’ heritage in crafting mattresses from natural materials. This collaboration represents a new benchmark in wool-rich sleep solutions that prioritise comfort and the environment – all handmade in Yorkshire.

Floks is dedicated to providing the best night’s sleep possible while supporting British farming and local manufacturing. Specialising in wool bedding, the brand’s products are naturally hypoallergenic, temperature regulating, and biodegradable, making it an ideal partnership to complement Harrison Spinks’ responsibly made wool and hemp mattresses.

Harrison Spinks is a fifth-generation luxury bedmaker based in Leeds, and has been handcrafting mattresses and beds in Yorkshire since 1840. As one of the most vertically integrated bed manufacturers in the world, the company controls every aspect of production, from growing hemp and flax on its Yorkshire farm to designing unique recyclable pocket spring-systems in-house.

Floks Away Mattress Straps

Sophie Platts, Founder and CEO of Floks, said: "For us, the key is working closely with Harrison Spinks to complete the fully ethical sleep story. We exist to help people enjoy their very best sleep in the most responsible way, and these products we have created together offer the ideal sleep microclimate to promote healthier and more restorative sleep.

“The fact we’re both based in Yorkshire and are passionate about utilising wool to improve sleep is incredible, and we feel so excited about the potential of our partnership. Wool is a miraculous fibre, offering both comfort whilst being regenerative, and together we are creating a stand-out product that not only supports British farming but offers a truly luxurious and environmentally responsible sleep experience."

Wool fibres are naturally absorbent, durable and antibacterial, producing a sumptuous, breathable and temperature-regulating mattress filling that keeps the body cool, dry and comfortable. The material is extremely beneficial for sleep, helping to create the perfect microclimate, being dust-mite and mould resistant, as well as anti-allergy. It is also naturally fire-retardant, meaning the mattresses don’t need to be treated with potentially harmful FR chemicals, as they are encased in a flame-resistant wool fabric which is woven in-house at Harrison Spinks.

Nick Booth, Managing Director at Harrison Spinks Beds, added: "Floks is another Yorkshire brand that shares our ethos and passion for responsible sourcing, ethical manufacturing and quality.

Floks x Harrison Spinks Collaboration

“At Harrison Spinks we’ve always championed the use of natural materials like wool and hemp in our mattresses, and with this collection we’re crafting a sleep experience that prioritises comfort and health whilst respecting the environment. Yorkshire has a rich heritage in textiles and manufacturing, and collaborations like this showcase the very best our region has to offer.”

The mattress collection has been created with traceable British wool in partnership with British Wool and its Traceable Wool Scheme, which supports UK farmers in getting a premium price for their product and ensures a transparent supply chain, further supporting low-impact farming and manufacturing in the UK.

For more information about Floks, visit: https://floks.co.uk/

For more information about Harrison Spinks please visit: www.harrisonspinks.co.uk/