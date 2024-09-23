LPD Doors launches new website to enhance customer journey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds-based leading door manufacturer and supplier LPD Doors has launched an innovative new website that is set to improve the sales journey for its valued customers.

Building on further investment into its marketing function, LPD Doors’ new website features a refreshed brand and improved functionality to enhance the user journey for its target audiences, including homeowners, tradespeople, architects and specifiers.

One innovative upgrade includes a market-leading stockist finder function, which showcases LPD Doors’ trusted network of stockists and offers new ways for end users to source and shop.

Each business listed on the stockist finder is a verified and trusted partner of LPD Doors’, so end users can be confident in the product and service they will be receiving. From the stockist finder, end users and tradespeople will also be able to determine which stockists have LPD Doors’ showrooms within their area. Tradespeople and end users also have the option to view stockists based on delivery options, trade counters and supply as well as source stock from LPD Doors’ online retailers.

LPD Doors is one of the UK’s leading door manufacturers and suppliers and has been at the forefront of importing and distributing internal and external doors since 1981. A Leeds-based, family-run business, LPD Doors sets the standard for high-quality, cutting-edge door designs in the UK, offering an extensive collection of internal and external doors and accessories with premium, traditional, and modern finishes.

Stuart Gordon, Managing Director at LPD Doors, said: “As a company that’s been innovating in the door industry for over 40 years, we’re always looking for ways to improve the journey for our stockists’ customers.

“Our doors have always offered the highest quality that reflect the latest consumer trends, so it’s fitting to continue this online too with our new website. The first phase of our launch incorporates our refreshed brand, updated stockist finder and specific customer landing pages.

“We’re particularly proud of our stockist finder, which will work to create a seamless customer journey from enquiry through purchase. We have invested in our new brand and website, and are extremely excited for our existing, new, and potential customers to see what we have been working on behind the scenes to improve their experience. We hope they enjoy exploring what LPD Doors has to offer.”