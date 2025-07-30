Louise returns to Howarths as Head of Partnerships

Howarths, the people consultancy specialising in legal, safety and growth services, has announced the appointment of Louise Rogers as Head of Partnerships.

Having worked at Howarths for four and a half years, Louise is returning to the practice following 18-months as Director of Business Development at a commercial and corporate law firm.

Her responsibilities in her new role will include supporting the growth of the business, managing new relationships and building the existing network at the company. She will also develop new clients and identify the best services to fit prospects.

She comments: “Coming back to Howarths has given me purpose in my role and what I am doing. I really missed the people, the values, all of it really. There’s a lot to be said for having complete faith in the direction you are heading as a team.

“Growth is always hard, but it’s part of the fun and I’m really looking forward to focusing on and enjoying the whole process. I’m very pleased to be back.”

Chief Executive Officer of Howarths, Gavin Howarth, comments: “It’s great to welcome Louise back to the business. We always say that we are like one big family, and that’s exactly how it feels.

“Louise is an asset to the team, and we look forward to pushing forward as we all work towards achieving our collective ambitions. We’re very pleased she has come back to join the exciting journey we’re on.”