Wax London is headed to Leeds | Wax London

A London menswear store has signed up to open the very first branch outside the capital in Leeds.

Victoria Leeds, owned and operated by Redical, has announced that London-based menswear retailer, Wax London, has selected a 2,392 sq ft unit alongside fellow British heritage brands Barbour, Mulberry, and the recently launched Belstaff store.

Opening this October , Wax London will deliver its signature range of character-filled men’s fashion that utilises a diverse range of fabrics, weaves, textures, patterns, and prints, which also spans footwear and accessories.

Victoria Quarter | Photography by Bevan Cockerill

Roger Wightman, Managing Director at Wax London, added: "Our decision to launch outside of London for the first time is a major milestone for our brand, so it was crucial we partnered with a destination that fully reflects our values. Quality is key to us, and Victoria Leeds's reputation and premium tenant mix perfectly encapsulate this. We can't wait to bring Wax London to the people of Leeds."

Rachel Bradburn, Head of Leasing at Redical, commented: “Marking yet another northern debut, Wax London is the latest brand to choose Victoria Leeds as its first standalone store outside of the capital. This aligns perfectly with our commitment to curating a best-in-class retail offering. Wax London will not only enhance our menswear offer but also introduce a fresh dynamic to our tenant mix – bringing something distinctively different for our visitors to discover and enjoy.”

This news follows the recent announcement that fragrance house, Arabian Oud, has signed at the destination’s Victoria Gate. The new store will be the brand’s first northern location and second outside of London, and will boast a collection of over 400 products that include fragrances, oils, incense, home scents, and hair formulations.