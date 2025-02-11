Local business up for two industry awards
Being shortlisted in two major categories is a huge honour, reaffirming our commitment to innovation, safety, and British manufacturing.
Finalist in Two Award Categories
Manufacturer of the Year (Under £25m) – Recognising our dedication to high-quality, cutting-edge manufacturing, designed and produced right here in Yorkshire.
Manufacturing Innovation Award – Celebrating our pioneering approach to road safety with the development of AirBar, a game-changing fleet safety solution.
The Awards Event
We are delighted to announce that the Insider Made in Yorkshire Awards 2025 will take place at New Dock Hall, Leeds, in the Royal Armouries, on Thursday March 6 This prestigious event will bring together the region’s leading manufacturers, innovators, and industry pioneers to celebrate outstanding achievements in manufacturing excellence.
Why This Recognition Matters
Every day, fleet operators and roadside workers face significant safety challenges. At NuVech, we are driven by innovation, ensuring our products don’t just meet industry standards but set new benchmarks.
This recognition highlights our work in:
· Leading the way in fleet safety through advanced technology and problem-solving.
· Investing in R&D to create stronger, more resilient, and longer-lasting safety solutions.
· Manufacturing in Yorkshire, supporting British industry and engineering excellence.
· Listening to real-world feedback from fleet operators, drivers, and emergency responders to refine our designs.
Innovation at the Heart of NuVech
Our AirBar has been developed through years of collaboration, real-world testing, and continuous improvement. Key milestones include:
· Partnerships with industry leaders – Working closely with BA Products in the U.S. to refine and test AirBar in diverse environments, including California’s extreme conditions.
· Advanced manufacturing techniques – Introducing new resilient materials, enhanced printing technology, and optimised LED visibility, directly responding to challenges faced by drivers and fleet managers.
· Real-world testing – AirBar has been successfully trialled in London’s urban transport sector, with positive preliminary results for cyclist visibility and overall road safety. It has also undergone rigorous testing with the Virginia State Department in the U.S., proving its effectiveness in high-traffic roadside environments.
Looking Ahead
With the awards ceremony fast approaching, we are excited to celebrate alongside fellow innovators and share our journey of pushing the boundaries of road safety.
Regardless of the outcome, we are proud of what we’ve achieved and remain committed to driving meaningful change in fleet safety and manufacturing excellence.
Join Us on This Journey
We’d love to share this exciting milestone with you! Stay connected for updates, and let’s continue driving innovation forward together.
Learn more about AirBar and how it’s making roads safer: www.nuvech.com
Wish us luck, and thank you for your continued support!