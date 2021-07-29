Lloyds Banking Group swings to a profit as it receives boost from UK economic recovery

Library image of signage for the Lloyds Banking Group

The bank’s figures showed a boost to its bottom line from a further £333 million fall in bad debt provisions over its second quarter.

A total release of £837 million of cash put aside for loans expected to turn sour in the pandemic saw it return to statutory profit for the first half of 2021, from losses of £602 million a year ago.

Alongside the results, Lloyds also unveiled a deal worth around £390 million to buy savings and pensions firm Embark.

The lending giant said the deal – its biggest since it returned to private ownership four years ago – will see it add about 410,000 customers and £5 billion of assets under administration.

Interim chief executive William Chalmers, who is leading the bank until new boss Charlie Nunn arrives next month, said: “During the first six months of 2021, the group has delivered a solid financial performance with continued business momentum, bolstered by an improved macroeconomic outlook for the UK.