Support for a new Lidl store and care home at the former Mercure Hotel site in Wetherby is gaining momentum.

A controversial planning application to build a new Lidl supermarket and care home in Wetherby has been approved.

Lidl has confirmed that its joint application with Springfield Healthcare for a new supermarket, care home and senior living accommodation in Wetherby on Leeds Road will now move forward.

The two companies successfully secured planning permission from the Planning Inspectorate, the government body responsible for handling planning appeals.

The application had previously been unanimously rejected by Leeds City Council in October last year after complaints were raised about its location and the impact on smaller independent retailers in the town.

The scheme had divided opinion in Wetherby, with supporters claiming a Lidl would boost supermarket competition and provide welcome jobs to the area.

At the time the application was rejected by the council, Wetherby councillor Alan Lamb said it was “bittersweet” as he appreciated there was an appetite for a new supermarket in the town.

However, he was critical of Lidl’s approach to the planning process, saying: “We did offer to work with Lidl to help them find an alternative site at a more suitable location. We were committed to working with them to try to progress things.

The layout for the new development in Wetherby | Lidl

“But sadly they were more interested with running a PR campaign than making efforts to engage with people.”

Representing a multi-million-pound investment, the development will provide a boost to the local economy by creating up to 40 new jobs.

The plans will also deliver an 84-bed care home and eight senior living eco-homes for the over 55s, provided by Springfield Healthcare. Also featured are four individually designed gardens for residents to use with a variety of care needs.

Liam Schofield, Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, said: “We’re thrilled to have secured planning approval from the Planning Inspectorate for our first store here in Wetherby.

“Over the past couple of years, our dedicated property team has worked tirelessly to make this happen, and we are incredibly grateful to the local community for their unwavering support. From the very beginning, our aim has been to ensure that residents have convenient access to our affordable produce, and we’re excited to keep the community updated as we move forward with our plans.”

Graeme Lee of Springfield Healthcare added: “It’s terrific to receive planning permission for our innovative and exemplar care development in Wetherby.

“We’re sure it will have a tremendous impact within the community and will play a vital role in meeting the increasing local need for high quality care provision.”