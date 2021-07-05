Leeds rugby club submit plans for new clubhouse to "restore pride" in area hit by vandalism

West Leeds Eagles has been running a junior rugby club for almost 25 years "providing much needed community activity in one of Leeds’s most deprived wards".

The club lost access to their previous facilities after the adjoining West Leeds Sports and Social Club closed.

West Leeds Eagles now want to convert an existing portakabin on site into a new clubhouse - complete with kitchen and a viewing area.

Plans also include toilets, a storage area within the new clubhouse and additional parking.

The proposed development is for a single storey annexe to the existing changing facility

A design statement submitted by Pearce Bottomley Architectsreads: "Since the closure of the working men’s club, the area has become a wasteland attracting litter, vandalism and crime."

The adjoining closed club has been vandalised since its closure and the rugby club hope the new site would "give purpose to a forgotten location".

The statement continues: "By placing a key community facility on the site, this will restore some pride in this area and give purpose to a forgotten location.