Leeds venues Millennium Square and TESTBED named in top 10 list of UK's best fan zones to watch Euro 2024
With Euros 2024 just around the corner, Betway has analysed data from 18 Euro fan zones in the UK and found that Millennium Square is the country’s top place to watch the games this summer.
The online betting company produced the ranking based on entry cost, Google searches, ratings, and prices of soft drinks and transportation.
Millennium Square, in the city centre, produced 8,100 Google searches in the last six months and it costs £5 on average to enter.
Betway said Millennium Square was “an affordable and vibrant atmosphere for football enthusiasts, complemented by its central location and accessible one-way transport tickets priced as low as £2”.
It was not the only Leeds venue to make the list. Coming in at number 8 was TESTBED, a newly renovated 10,000 sq foot event space in Hunslet Lane.
Costing an average price of £16.99 for entry, the venue produced 1,600 Google searched in the last six months.
Millennium Square will also be hosting Sounds of the City, a series of outdoor shows with headline acts such as global pop stars Anne-Marie and James Arthur, this July.
Meanwhile, TESTBED will be hosting a series of events featuring DJ’s and brands across 2 weekends in the warehouse to kick off a 12 week long season of events, in September.
Here is the list of the top 10 best fan zones to watch Euros 2024, as produced by Betway:
- Millennium Square, Leeds
- 4TheFans Fan Park, Bristol
- The Three Sisters, Edinburgh
- Nottingham Forest fan zone, Nottingham
- Luna Springs, Birmingham
- Hastings Pier, Hastings
- Flat Iron Square, London
- TESTBED, Leeds and Slessor Gardens, Dundee
- Forum, Birmingham
- Freight Island, Manchester
