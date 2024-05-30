Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two Leeds venues have been named among the top 10 best fan zones to watch Euros 2024.

With Euros 2024 just around the corner, Betway has analysed data from 18 Euro fan zones in the UK and found that Millennium Square is the country’s top place to watch the games this summer.

The online betting company produced the ranking based on entry cost, Google searches, ratings, and prices of soft drinks and transportation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millennium Square, in the city centre, produced 8,100 Google searches in the last six months and it costs £5 on average to enter.

Betway said Millennium Square was “an affordable and vibrant atmosphere for football enthusiasts, complemented by its central location and accessible one-way transport tickets priced as low as £2”.

Millennium Square has been named as the top place to watch the 2024 Euros. Pictured are England fans in Millennium Square watching their teams first group game against France in the Euro 2012 finals. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

It was not the only Leeds venue to make the list. Coming in at number 8 was TESTBED, a newly renovated 10,000 sq foot event space in Hunslet Lane.

Costing an average price of £16.99 for entry, the venue produced 1,600 Google searched in the last six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millennium Square will also be hosting Sounds of the City, a series of outdoor shows with headline acts such as global pop stars Anne-Marie and James Arthur, this July.

Meanwhile, TESTBED will be hosting a series of events featuring DJ’s and brands across 2 weekends in the warehouse to kick off a 12 week long season of events, in September.

TESTBED was also named one of the best places in the country to watch the Euros this year. Pictured is Josh Demello, founder of Ruckus24, inside the Hunslet Lane venue. Photo: Simon Hulme

Here is the list of the top 10 best fan zones to watch Euros 2024, as produced by Betway: