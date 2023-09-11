Leeds United opens brand new store in Trinity Shopping Centre - with full shirt printing

Leeds United has opened an all new club shop at the heart of the city centre.

The new Leeds United fan store is based on the ground floor of the Trinity Shopping Centre, next to the Lego Store. Visiting fans will be able to buy all the latest replica kits from the current season, match scarfs, gifts and other souvenirs. There will also be a full shirt printing service on offer.

Fans can also get sleeve partner Flamingo Land and secondary shirt partner AMT printed on pre-purchased and new 23/24 kits.

Head of retail development, Simon Moss said: “It’s important for us to continue our relationship with the team at Trinity Leeds. With this new store we aim to provide our fans with a prime city centre location to meet all of your Leeds United kit, fashion and gifting needs.

“With new digital window displays, the new store is located between the Lego and Office Stores on the ground floor and we look forward to seeing you soon”

In 2021, Leeds United opened its previous Trinity store on Marcelo Bielsa Way, named after the Whites beloved former manager. The store saw Leeds United merchandise spread across two floors, similar in size to the official club store based at Elland Road stadium.