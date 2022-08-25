News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

New and improved Leeds United fan store opens its doors at White Rose Shopping Centre

A new and improved Leeds United store has opened its doors at the White Rose Shopping Centre.

By Alex Grant
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 11:45 am
Updated Thursday, 25th August 2022, 12:50 pm

The previous store opened in 2019 but is now set to be relocated to a bigger premises.

It has relocated to the former Disney shop in the centre.

Read More

Read More
'The club have been brilliant': Young goalkeeper with bionic arm meets Leeds Uni...
The previous store opened in 2019 but is now set to be relocated to a bigger premises. Picture: Simon Hulme/Bruce Rollinson

Most Popular

The popular Disney store closed its doors for good in September of last year. This followed a decision by Disney to close a number of their stores across the world.

White Rose tweeted to confirm the news:

“The @LUFC store at White Rose has relocated and is bigger and better than ever,” they said.

“Plus, the brand new home kit has just launched – find it in store today.”

Other club stores are located across the city include:

Elland Road store

The original Leeds United merchandise outlet is the second largest Premier League shop in the UK following refurbishment in 2018.

Address – Elland Rd, Beeston, Leeds LS11 0ES

Opening Times – Mon-Sat 9am-5.30pm; Sun 10am-4pm.

Trinity store

Covering 10,000 square feet across two floors, the Trinity store is almost as big as the flagship store at Elland Road.

Address – 27 Albion St, Leeds LS1 5AT

Opening times – Mon-Sat 9am-8pm; Sun 11am-5pm.

Merrion store

One of the longest-running Leeds United superstores, you can buy a range of Whites merchandise here, from souvenirs and retro gear, to replica kit and Adidas leisurewear.

Address – Merrion Way, Leeds LS2 8NG

Opening times – Mon-Sat 9am-5.30pm; Sun 11am-5pm.

Leeds Bradford Airport store

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Leeds Bradford Airport store currently remains closed.

DisneyLeedsElland Road