New and improved Leeds United fan store opens its doors at White Rose Shopping Centre
A new and improved Leeds United store has opened its doors at the White Rose Shopping Centre.
The previous store opened in 2019 but is now set to be relocated to a bigger premises.
It has relocated to the former Disney shop in the centre.
The popular Disney store closed its doors for good in September of last year. This followed a decision by Disney to close a number of their stores across the world.
White Rose tweeted to confirm the news:
“The @LUFC store at White Rose has relocated and is bigger and better than ever,” they said.
“Plus, the brand new home kit has just launched – find it in store today.”
Other club stores are located across the city include:
Elland Road store
The original Leeds United merchandise outlet is the second largest Premier League shop in the UK following refurbishment in 2018.
Address – Elland Rd, Beeston, Leeds LS11 0ES
Opening Times – Mon-Sat 9am-5.30pm; Sun 10am-4pm.
Trinity store
Covering 10,000 square feet across two floors, the Trinity store is almost as big as the flagship store at Elland Road.
Address – 27 Albion St, Leeds LS1 5AT
Opening times – Mon-Sat 9am-8pm; Sun 11am-5pm.
Merrion store
One of the longest-running Leeds United superstores, you can buy a range of Whites merchandise here, from souvenirs and retro gear, to replica kit and Adidas leisurewear.
Address – Merrion Way, Leeds LS2 8NG
Opening times – Mon-Sat 9am-5.30pm; Sun 11am-5pm.
Leeds Bradford Airport store
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Leeds Bradford Airport store currently remains closed.