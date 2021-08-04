Leeds Temple Works scheme could include 'landmark public square'

Temple Works in Holbeck, Leeds.

The Temple District Planning Brief would form part of the authority’s long term regeneration plans for the city’s south bank in an area to the north of Holbeck.

It follows the recent announcement that the council was to pump an extra £5m into the renovation of the historic Temple Works building, in the hopes that the British Library will eventually open an attraction there by the end of the decade.

Members of Leeds City Council’s City Plans Panel will meet on Thursday, August 5 to discuss a proposed planning brief for the area, which the authority says would help co-ordinate new developments in the coming years.

A report, set to go before councillors, said: “Temple District includes a mix of historic buildings which reflect the industrial heritage of the area but are now in varying levels of condition, with Temple Works at its heart.

“There are a number of vacant buildings, previously in industrial and warehousing use, with some activity in the viaduct archways, and light industrial uses at Leodis Court, opposite the Temple Works façade. There’s also a vast amount of cleared land along Sweet Street West and Bath Road.”

It went on to mention development work already taking place on Globe Road and Water Lane, as well as proposals having come forward for the Drapers Yard.

The document added: “The ambition for Temple District is the creation of a vibrant and distinctive new mixed-use neighbourhood which acts as an exemplar for sustainable development, enhances the setting and secures the future of an internationally-significant listed building, and delivers on a long-standing ambition for large scale regeneration of the area as a focal point for Leeds south bank.”

Guidance for development in the area includes room for public open space, as well as a “landmark public square to enhance the setting of Temple Works”.

The 11.75 hectare area covered by the “Temple District” is bounded to the north by the Leeds Liverpool canal, the west by the railway line and viaduct, Sweet Street West to the south with Siddal Street, David Street and the rear of the Marshalls Mill site forming the eastern boundaries.