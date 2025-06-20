A number of Leeds businesses have appeared in a list of companies that have failed to pay HMRC the correct amount of tax - with one takeaway hit with a bill of nearly a quarter of a million pounds.

The latest list of “deliberate tax defaulters” has reveals more than £1m in unpaid tax and penalties from those across the city who were found to have intentionally underpaid.

Among the worst offenders was Pizza Lafonte, a takeaway business formerly based on Burley Street, which was found to owe £233,781 in unpaid tax. It has now been handed a penalty of more than £160,000 by the government.

According to a HMRC boss, it’s hoped that by publishing the names of those penalised for “deliberate defaults” will encourage them to engage.

This list features those penalised under civil procedures and does not include criminal convictions for tax fraud. They will remain on the publicly available list for 12 months.

The department clarified that the tax figures listed are those on which penalties were based, and may not reflect the full amount of tax originally unpaid.

All the Leeds businesses included in HMRC’s list of deliberate tax defaulters

Florin Mite Bitu; Construction; 9 Belvedere Mount Leeds, LS11 7ED and formerly of 135 Tokyngton Avenue, Wembley, HA9 6HA and 92 Upton Lane, Forest Gate, London, E7 9LW; 6 Apr 2019 to 5 Apr 2024; Tax: £30,177.05 Penalty: £20,209.46.

Pizza Lafonte Limited; Takeaway; Formerly of 1 Burley Street, Leeds, LS3 1LD; 1 Jun 2019 to 31 May 2021; Tax: £233,781 Penalty: £160,724.43

Sarfraz Hussain; Income from self employment; 26 Falkland Rise, Leeds, LS17 6JQ; 6 Apr 2015 to 5 Apr 2016 and 6 Apr 2021 to 5 Apr 2022; Tax: £163,393.10 Penalty: £81,080.82

Ice Scoop (Crossgates) Ltd (trading as ‘Ice Scoop’); Parlour; Formerly of 43-45 Station Road, Leeds, LS15 8DT and 41 Queens Road, Leeds, LS6 1HY; 1 Mar 2016 to 28 Feb 2021; Tax: £102,297.43 Penalty: £54,984.79

Soprano LS14 Ltd (trading as ‘Sopranos Pizzas’); Takeaway; 85 Boggart Hill Drive, Leeds, LS14 1LE; 1 Jun 2018 to 31 May 2021; Tax: £94,848.85 Penalty: £44,193.43

EE Advertising Ltd; Advertising; Formerly of 22 Burley Street, Leeds, LS3 1LB; 6 Apr 2020 to 5 Apr 2022; Tax: £68,493.99 Penalty: £68,493.99

Aleksandras Sostak; Tobacco; Formerly of 318-320 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 7BG; 30 Nov 2022 to 30 Nov 2022; Tax: £35,724 Penalty: £16,254.42

A&D Distribution Services Limited; Courier; 9 Beech Mount, Leeds, LS9 6QT; 6 Apr 2020 to 5 Apr 2022; Tax: £115,555.62 Penalty: £115,555.62

Mohammed Khalil Anwar; Car sales; 8 Brudenell Mount, Leeds, LS6 1HT; 6 Apr 2010 to 5 Apr 2022; Tax: £106,202.27 Penalty: £42,746.33

Joseph Andrew Childs; Groundworker; 13 Eastville Road, Sharlston Common, Wakefield, WF4 1AX and formerly of 6 Harwill Approach, Churwell Morley, Leeds, LS27 7QW and 43 Dunlop Avenue, Leeds, LS12 6LE; 6 Apr 2017 to 5 Apr 2022; Tax: £29,621 Penalty: £15,551.02

Craig Daniel Batley; Scaffolding; 4 Ashfield Close, Leeds, LS15 8TJ; 6 Apr 2020 to 5 Apr 2023; Tax: £25,324.20 Penalty: £17,283.75

Kevin Hubbard, HMRC's Director of Individuals and Small Business Compliance, said: “The overwhelming majority pay the tax they owe, but for those who refuse, we use a range of tools to take firm action.

“This includes publishing the names of those penalised for deliberate defaults to influence taxpayer behaviour and encourage defaulters to engage with HMRC.”