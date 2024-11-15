1 . Burley Road in the 1950s

This photo was taken in the late 1950s. The Burley Road branch of the Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society is on the right. On the left edge part of the Sussex Tavern on North Hall Terrace is in view. Newton Street has children sitting on the steps then 2 is next to the newsagents shop. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net