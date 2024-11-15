These images feature shops and cinemas, working men's clubs and doctors surgeries as well as local landmarks and provide an intriguing look at life in LS4 during a decade when the suburb, Leeds and beyond was rebuilding after the Second World War. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Leeds Burley Road memories: 23 photos take you back to the 1950s
This wonderful collection of photos provide a fascinating snapshot of life on Burley Road in the 1950s.
