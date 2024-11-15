Leeds Burley Road memories: 23 photos take you back to the 1950s

This wonderful collection of photos provide a fascinating snapshot of life on Burley Road in the 1950s.

These images feature shops and cinemas, working men's clubs and doctors surgeries as well as local landmarks and provide an intriguing look at life in LS4 during a decade when the suburb, Leeds and beyond was rebuilding after the Second World War. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

This photo was taken in the late 1950s. The Burley Road branch of the Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society is on the right. On the left edge part of the Sussex Tavern on North Hall Terrace is in view. Newton Street has children sitting on the steps then 2 is next to the newsagents shop.

Taken around 1955, prior to clearance programme in this area. On the left is the junction with the Village Street.

This photograph possibly dating from 1955 taken for Burley Village clearance scheme. On the right edge is the junction of Burley Bottom and Burley Road.

This view is looking across Burley Road towards the old village in 1955. To the right terrace housing in the St Anns Mount, Knowle Road area can be seen.

This is the rear view of number 231 Burley Road, a branch of the Leeds Skyrack and Morley Bank. On the right is Willow Road, the Burley Hotel public house can be seen.

October 1959. To the left, at the corner with Olive Grove is the former Burley Lawn Methodist Chapel. It was being used as a print works by Walter Gardham Ltd, a notice on the door reads 'Rathmell and Oxley, Photolitho Ltd'.

