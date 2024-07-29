Leeds site managers recognised in housebuilding 'Oscars'
Now in its 44th year and widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry, Pride in the Job has become the benchmark for exceptional site managers.
Michael, 35, from Leeds, has worked for Redrow for 10 years. It’s his fourth Pride in the Job Quality Award win, this time for leading the team at Redrow’s latest development in Leeds – Centurion Fields.
“I was so proud to hear I had won this award again this year, they are hugely recognised in the industry,” said Michael.
“It takes a lot of hard work and from all the team to win this award. Winning this give you a real sense of self-pride and achievement.”
It is Oli’s first award win since joining Redrow five years ago. Oli, who lives in York has been site manager the homebuilder’s Whitehall Grange development in Leeds for the past two years.
“We’ve got a great team here at Whitehall Grange,” said Oli, 30.
“This isn’t an award for me, it’s for everyone. When I found out the news, I was so happy. I went around the site and thanked everyone individually. Everyone works so hard it’s a great achievement.”
Judging for Quality Awards is rigorous, with assessment across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.
Thousands of inspections, with meticulous scoring and detailed verifications, have taken place to determine the 449 winners from a field of more than 8,000 sites, representing the top 5% of UK site managers.
Commenting on the awards, Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC said: “For more than four decades, Pride in the Job has underpinned NHBC’s purpose of raising standards in house building. The competition recognises the UK’s top site managers, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.
“Winning site managers demonstrate dedication, passion and leadership to ensure new homes are delivered to exacting construction quality standards. While house building is a team effort, we believe the greatest influence on the quality of a finished home is the calibre of the site manager and the way they inspire their team. Congratulations to all the winners.
Pride in the Job has five categories: small, medium and large builders, plus multi-storey for projects up to seven storeys and high-rise for projects more than seven storeys.
The Quality Award winners will now go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners unveiled in January 2025.
To find out where Redrow is building in the region visit www.redrow.co.uk/yorkshire or to find out more about a career at Redrow visit www.redrowplc.co.uk/careers
