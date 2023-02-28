The Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) has named the finalists for its Business Awards 2023, highlighting the best breweries, taprooms, retailers, pubs and beer industry businesses from across the UK. The awards include a variety of categories, from pump clip, can and bottle design, to efforts taken by brewers to make their business more sustainable.

Whitelock’s Ale House has been shortlisted for the UK’s Best Independent Craft Beer Bar or Pub – City award. Founded in 1715, the pub is the oldest in Leeds city centre and serves a wide range of real ales, craft beers and speciality ciders, as well home-cooked and locally-sourced food.

Independent Leeds-based brewery North Brewing Co is up for Best Concept Design. The brewery was founded in 2015 after the success of North Bar, which opened in 1997 and became renowned for pioneering craft beer in Britain. It now boasts 10 taprooms across the country, including the multi-million pound Springwell taproom in Sheepscar.

Neil Walker, SIBA’s head of communication and marketing, chaired the panel of expert judges. He said: “With hundreds of superb entries from across the UK, I would like to say a huge congratulations to all of the breweries and beer businesses named as finalists in the SIBA Business Awards 2023.

"To make it this far is a huge, huge achievement and the judging panel had an incredibly tough job this year such was the quality of entries overall.”

