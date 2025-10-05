Plans to convert offices above a busy city centre pub into hotel rooms have been unveiled.

Mitchells & Butler Retail Ltd has applied for planning permission and listed building consent to convert the first- and second-floor offices above A Nation of Shopkeepers on Cookridge Street.

According to a covering letter, the empty offices will be converted into hotel rooms to be operated together with the pub. The plans also include minor external alterations to the building.

A Nation of Shopkeepers is hoping to build 42 hotel rooms above the pub. | Tony Johnson/National World

The first and second floors of the Grade II listed building currently comprise vacant office space. Under the new plans, submitted to Leeds City Council on September 25, 2025, 42 bedrooms will be constructed to complement the pub, operating under the Innkeepers Collection hotel brand.

The applicant writes: “The proposal is to create a 42-bedroom ‘Innkeepers Collection’ hotel, with a reception area on the first floor, associated linen storage, miscellaneous store and plant rooms. The upper floors of the site have previously served as offices; however, they currently stand empty.

“The existing courtyard (primarily used as an external dining area and outdoor seating for the public house) will accommodate air conditioning units within a timber enclosure. A service lift is proposed to rise through the corner of the internal courtyard.

“By carefully conserving the building’s historic features, introducing discreet modern interventions, and incorporating robust energy and security strategies, the scheme strikes a balance between heritage protection and contemporary hospitality requirements.

“The proposed hotel will diversify the city’s accommodation offer, support local businesses, and encourage sustainable modes of travel, aligning closely with Leeds City Council’s ambitions for a thriving, accessible and environmentally responsible urban centre.”

Comments on the proposed development are to be submitted to Leeds City Council by Friday, October 31. You can submit your comment via the public access portal HERE .