Leeds opticians wins Branch of the Year Award for second year running

A Leeds opticians is celebrating having scooped a Branch of the Year Award in recognition of its outstanding customer service for the second consecutive year.

The Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care branch in The Penny Hill Centre, Church Street, Hunslet won the accolade after coming top in its region to clinch the title at the company’s annual conference and awards ceremony.

Branch manager Paula Townend, who has worked for the company for more than 18 years, said: “The team and I are delighted to be recognised at our annual awards for the second year in a row. This accolade is thanks to a positive, strong team who work really well together with our optometrist and audiologist to provide both a professional and friendly service, which our customers really appreciate.”

To be considered for Branch of the Year, branches must demonstrate that they deliver first class customer care, a positive attitude, optical and hearing expertise and all round professionalism.

Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care regional managers Natalie Eaton and Dan Abraham present branch manager Paula Townend with the Branch of the Year Award

Commenting on the annual awards, Scrivens chairman Nicholas Georgevic said: “Our success is thanks to the fantastic people who work in our branches to deliver a great community and customer-focused service.

“Congratulations to our Hunslet branch, who are once again very worthy winners! Paula and the team have worked so hard during the past year, even adding additional clinics to allow even more customers to experience Scrivens’ first-class service.”

Family business Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care was established in 1938 and has over 168 branches.