As part of its summer plans, Green Room, located in Wellington Street, will be welcoming the return of its open-air terrace on 6 April – just in time for the bank holiday celebrations.

Alongside the unveiling of the bar’s terraced area, there will also be several new partnerships launched with local businesses, including one with Call Lane bar Roland’s and Yorkshire gin distillery Wolfe Bros.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the plans, Green Room co-founder Will Habergham told the YEP: “Working with local businesses is something I'm incredibly passionate about, and this year we are elevating that even further. Our new gin partner is Wolfe Bros, who have been creating delicious gins since lockdown. We will do our entire gin goblet menu for the terrace in collaboration with Wolfe Bros and also serve their incredible Yorkshire Limoncello.

Green Room co-founder Will Habergham

“It's crucial, especially during these challenging times for people's finances, that we support local businesses and jobs, and it's a privilege to work with these fantastic independent companies. We have our fingers crossed for a long hot summer with fun in the sun.”

In addition to that, Green Room will also be adding two new beers from North Brewing Co, a brewery located in Leeds, to sit alongside beers from Kirkstall Brewery and Northern Monk Brewery. The addition will mean Green Room’s entire draught beer range will be from Yorkshire, and brewed in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad