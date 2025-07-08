A longstanding fish and chip shop in north Leeds has closed.

Oakwood Fisheries on Roundhay Road served its final customers last week, announcing its sudden closure on July 6.

In a statement on Facebook, the chippy thanked the community for its support throughout the years: "Steven would like to say a big thank you to all his customers, old and new.

Oakwood Fisheries has closed after decades on Roundhay Road. | National World

"Due to circumstances beyond his control Oakwood Fisheries we are very sad to report, has now closed."

The news was met with heartbreak from both customers and employees. Nicola Deville shared her feelings, saying: "Heartbroken! 26 years service! Loved my chippy job! I’m in shock!"

She received support from Annabel Lewis-Portess, who commented: "This is so sad. I'm so sorry to hear this. It was our favourite fish and chip shop. We’ll miss coming in on Fridays. Wishing you all the best."

One reader, Gillian Hayward, compared the chippy to the late Queen, saying it had "been there all my life". She added: "I can’t imagine Oakwood Parade without it. Now this chapter is closing for you, I wish you all the very best…and hope you enjoy recalling all the happy memories and characters you met along the way. Take care x"

Oakwood Fisheries now stands empty. | National World

Many residents grew up with the shop's recognisable round window, including Neil Hodgson BSc, who said: "Was only in there Friday too. Such a shame. Hopefully, the circumstances can be sorted out.

"I've known it as the round window for nearly 49 years. Hope you're OK Steven and thoughts with Nicola. All the best with the future whatever it holds."

The premises have already been cleared out, leaving an empty venue behind its familiar shopfront. It has not yet been confirmed what will take over the location.