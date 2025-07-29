Leeds named just outside top 10 list of best cities in England for small businesses, according to new study

When it comes to launching a small business, timing is key, but so is location. While a clever concept and strong work ethic are essential, being based in the right part of England can make or break your success. From business birth rates to broadband speeds and rental costs, local factors can dramatically shape your startup journey. But have you ever wondered which cities in England offer the best conditions for small businesses in 2025?

A new study by UK company formation experts YOUR COMPANY FORMATIONS has revealed the top-performing cities in England for small business success this year, shedding light on the places where entrepreneurs are most likely to thrive.

To find out England’s most small business-friendly cities, the study analysed 50 cities using 13 weighted metrics, each chosen to reflect key aspects of business sustainability, affordability, and opportunity. The data covers everything from new business startups and 5-year survival rates to internet costs, coworking availability, and student population density, giving a holistic view of each city’s ecosystem.

Each metric was scored out of 100 and weighted based on its importance to small business success. Business fundamentals like startup numbers, survival rates, and unemployment were given the greatest emphasis, while cost of living and infrastructure rounded out the picture. Data was sourced from reputable organisations including the Office for National Statistics (ONS), Broadband.co.uk, Coworker.com, Numbeo, and the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA).

Leeds named just outside top 10 list of best cities in England for small businesses

Leeds ranks just outside the top 10 in 11th place with a total score of 44.71, and it’s easy to see why it came so close. It’s one of the UK’s powerhouses for business creation, ranking 2nd in both new startups (3,805) and employer births (3,550). It also offers an impressive coworking infrastructure (11 spaces per 100,000 residents, 3rd overall) and a sizable student population of 16,715, which helps support a dynamic and youthful business ecosystem. Internet speeds are solid at 60 Mbps, and the city enjoys a healthy workforce, with 6,545 active employees per 100,000 people.

That said, Leeds does face some challenges that may have edged it out of the top tier. The city has one of the highest business death rates in the study (3,785, ranking 49th), and its 5-year survival rate of 91% places it 32nd, suggesting high churn despite strong entrepreneurial energy. While not the worst, its unemployment rate stands at 4.1%, and its living costs are on the higher side, with average monthly rent at £1,772 and transport costs at £93. Still, for business owners drawn to a high-growth environment with strong infrastructure, Leeds remains a very attractive contender.

Bury takes the top spot with a total score of 56.04, thanks to its low unemployment rate (3.4%), impressive 93.8% business survival rate, and second-highest number of active employees per 100,000 residents (13,367). Close behind is Salford in second place (53.79), which leads the pack in workforce density (14,522 per 100,000) and boasts a strong 94% survival rate, although its business death rate and 5.2% unemployment hold it back slightly. Wakefield ranks third (50.71), standing out for its low unemployment (2.9%), fast internet (64 Mbps), and high employment activity. In fourth, Stockport (50.41) combines fast broadband (103 Mbps, second-fastest overall) with solid startup numbers and a healthy workforce. Manchester takes fifth (48.76) with standout startup and employer birth numbers, along with the most coworking spaces in the UK, though its high costs and unemployment (5.1%) drag down its score.

Doncaster lands sixth (45.97), offering affordability in rent (£1,000) and transport (£82), with strong startup momentum and low unemployment (3.2%). Stockton-on-Tees comes seventh (45.85), excelling in cost of living, one of the lowest rents in the country (£767), and a 93% survival rate. Chelmsford, in eighth place (45.62), scores highly for survival (94.3%) and has the largest student population, though rent (£2,033) and transport costs are among the highest. Solihull (ninth, 45.06) blends a 94% survival rate with decent infrastructure, despite expensive utilities and rent. Rounding out the top 10 is York (44.85), boasting the lowest unemployment in the study (2.5%) and a 93.9% survival rate, though it falls behind with sluggish internet (43 Mbps) and high living costs.

At the other end of the scale, Harlow, Wolverhampton, Liverpool, Southend-on-Sea, Luton, and Nottingham struggled, each scoring under 33, suggesting they may present more challenges for startups in 2025.

Top 20 list of best cities in England for small businesses:

Rank Area New Business Startups Employer Births 5-Year Business Survival Rate Business Deaths Unemployment Rate Internet Speed (Mbps) Active Employees per 100K Coworking spaces per 100K No. of students per 100K Monthly Rent Public Transport Costs Internet Costs Utility Costs Total Score 1 Bury 615 995 93.8 610 3.4 53 13,367 8 20,968 1,186 78 31 159.77 56.04 2 Salford 1,510 1,380 94 1,465 5.2 51 14,522 14 29,553 1,700 89 22.5 168.92 53.79 3 Wakefield 1,255 1,110 92 1,215 2.9 64 12,522 8 10,129 1,600 84 31 162.63 50.71 4 Stockport 1,485 1,410 93 1,475 3.2 103 9,126 9 7,962 1,550 88 31 167.56 50.41 5 Manchester 3,630 3,475 92 3,215 5.1 72 6,111 24 21,304 1,997 90 31.79 174.91 48.76 6 Doncaster 1,570 1,415 92 1,730 3.2 50 6,437 4 6,323 1,000 82 31 161.73 45.97 7 Stockton-on-Tees 745 705 93 665 4 50 7,129 6 3,127 767 82 31 161.24 45.85 8 Chelmsford 540 865 94.3 855 2.9 61 7,268 5 31,562 2,033 95 31 170.48 45.62 9 Solihull 1,090 1,010 94 880 3.7 55 8,814 8 9,349 1,595 90 31 169.66 45.06 10 York 700 650 93.9 715 2.5 43 4,394 7 20,398 1,950 85 33.66 165.87 44.85 11 Leeds 3,805 3,550 91 3,785 4.1 60 6,545 11 16,715 1,772 93 31.73 171.08 44.71 12 Colchester 825 770 92.9 755 3.9 66 5,900 6 16,412 1,221 88 31 166.25 44.66 13 Blackpool 565 545 93.1 760 3.6 48 1,832 3 6,683 875 76 31 157.81 44.66 14 Rugby 615 550 93.8 730 3.1 53 6,562 5 1,709 1,150 86 31 165.37 44.35 15 Redditch 410 385 91.6 375 2.9 50 3,702 6 20,911 1,250 85 31 164.48 44.28 16 Warrington 1,050 960 92 1,095 2.8 54 5,288 4 19,272 1,450 88 31 167.31 44.08 17 Darlington 455 430 94 460 3.6 49 3,665 5 5,522 1,100 84 31 162.08 43.63 18 Bradford 2,330 2,225 92 2,385 5 50 5,815 5 3,897 700 85 32 161.69 42.84 19 Blackburn with Darwen 730 690 94.5 775 4.8 50 3,205 2 6,142 1,400 77 31 158.66 42.79 20 Middlesbrough 620 585 93.8 575 5.3 49 2,596 6 15,903 750 83 31.73 160.37 42.78