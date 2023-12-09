Our city Leeds has been named in the top 100 European cities.
It produces these rankings annually, taking into account recommendations by locals and visitors in digital channels such as Tripadvisor, Google, Facebook and Instagram.
The firm also uses its own methodology to produce the rankings. It looks at liveability, the sustainable infrastructure available for communities to grow and loveability, social vibrancy which is believed to be a key driver of economic development by the firm.
It also assess prosperity, which is determined by the amount of equal growth and opportunities available in the city.
1. 100 of the best European cities - according to Resonance Consultancy
Here are some of the 100 of the best European cities - according to Resonance Consultancy. Photo: Getty Images
2. London - 1
Described as the ‘capitals of all capitals’, London topped the list for Europe’s best city by Resonance Consultancy. The report commented on London’s easy transport system - the tube - as well as developments due to come including the 2025 opening of the Camden Highline, a 1.2-kilometre greenway just north of Central London. It also commended how quickly the city has been able to bounce back to pre-pandemic capacity. Photo: Matthew Cattell/Getty Images for Samsung Galaxy S8
3. Paris - 2
Paris ranked 2nd on the list of best European cities by Resonance Consultancy. The report commended the city’s sights and landmarks, especially its museums. It also mentioned how the city has become more ‘walkable’ but there is still a great importance on railways - a seven-hour direct train from Berlin to Paris TGV line launches next year. Next year is an important year for the city as the Notre-Dame reopens and the city hosts the Olympic Summer Games. Photo: Thierry Chesnot
4. Barcelona - 4
Barcelona ranked number 4 on the list of best European cities by Resonance Consultancy. It calls Barcelona “an almost ideal European city” listing it’s great weather, beaches, parks, architecture and and “colourful” neighbourhoods. Around 12 million tourists used to visit the city annually pre-pandemic and these numbers are back on the rise now. Plans for more bike lanes as well as improvements to car usage were commended. Photo: PAU BARRENA
5. Berlin - 7
Taking the 7th spot on the list of best European cities, the report by Resonance Consultancy said: “No other German city embodies the country’s sentiments of tolerance and acceptance quite like its capital.” It was commended for its culture, the festivals and concerts it hosts as well as its nightlife. Berlin has plans to open a dozen other museums, with collections ranging from the world of the samurai to video games, ranking it fourth in museums. Photo: CHRISTOF STACHE
6. Dublin - 16
Dublin ranks number 16 on the list of best European cities in the UK. The Silicon Docks are home to big tech and digital companies including Google, Facebook, Amazon, eBay, Apple and Airbnb. It is the low taxes that they benefit from. It is also home to many internationally renowned universities such as Trinity College Dublin, University College Dublin, and Dublin City University. Photo: PAUL FAITH