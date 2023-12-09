5 . Berlin - 7

Taking the 7th spot on the list of best European cities, the report by Resonance Consultancy said: “No other German city embodies the country’s sentiments of tolerance and acceptance quite like its capital.” It was commended for its culture, the festivals and concerts it hosts as well as its nightlife. Berlin has plans to open a dozen other museums, with collections ranging from the world of the samurai to video games, ranking it fourth in museums. Photo: CHRISTOF STACHE