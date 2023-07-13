Leeds Media Centre, in Chapeltown, has had the transformation after it was included in a £1.8 million scheme delivered by Unity Enterprise – a not-for-profit subsidiary of housing association Unity Homes and Enterprise – in partnership with Leeds City Council.

The centre is home to a range of independent media and music companies, education providers and community projects, and it’s hoped the new development will bring more opportunities for entrepreneurs in both Chapeltown and the wider city.

Cedric Boston, chief executive at Unity Homes and Enterprise, said: “It is incredibly satisfying to see the building phase of this transformational project completed on time and on budget. Anticipation is already building around what the new facilities will achieve for enterprise in Chapeltown and beyond.

Leeds Media Centre, Chapeltown, has been undergoing renovations since last year under the £1.8m scheme to create extra business space and new opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs in the city.

“As a housing association rooted in the local community, Unity is passionately committed to helping individuals improve their life prospects by setting up their own business, finding employment or accessing training and education. The brand new facilities at Leeds Media Centre will play a huge role in enabling us to achieve these goals.”

The work began last year, with scaffolding erected around the perimeter of the building in preparation for the installation of a new roof and windows. Extensive internal works have also taken place to remodel the ground and lower ground floors – facilitating up to 12 new business units and a business hub with modern virtual facilities.

Adrian Green, manager at Unity Enterprise, said: “We are grateful to our key partners, Leeds City Council and the European Regional Development Fund, for working closely with us to get this innovative project across the line. Having been onsite almost every day since building work commenced, I feel greatly inspired by the potential that Leeds Media Centre now offers to aspiring entrepreneurs to develop themselves and their business ideas.

“I also want to thank our existing tenants who have been so supportive and patient over the past few months. Exciting times lie ahead.”

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, deputy leader and executive member for economy, culture and education at Leeds City Council, said: "It’s great to see the building phase complete on these fantastic new facilities at Leeds Media Centre. The centre will be an excellent resource for local, new and aspiring entrepreneurs in the city, and we are very much looking forward to seeing the building open for business.”

The completion of the refurbishment programme will be celebrated at a community gathering in September with a separate event planned for the following month focusing on the new business hub.

Leeds Media Centre is owned by Leeds City Council and managed by Unity Enterprise on a long-term lease. The reconstructions have been partly-financed by the European Regional Development Fund including support for a professional adviser to mentor young businesses, particularly those in the creative, digital and media sectors.

