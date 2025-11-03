Leeds launches UK’s first large-scale automated dispensing hub for pharmacies

Daniel Lee, CEO of HubRx

Leeds-based HubRx, the UK’s first large-scale automated dispensing facility for independent high-street pharmacies, has launched following a £15 million investment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The state-of-the-art 40,000 sq. ft. dispensing hub at Logic Park in Leeds has been designed to help free up more prescription dispensing time within local, privately-owned pharmacies.

Using cutting-edge automation technology, including barcode and optical recognition to ensure highly accurate dispensing, HubRx will now process more than 12 million prescription items, before delivering them to pharmacies across the country ready for patient collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dispensing time released by HubRx will enable local pharmacy teams to extend patient care, including the delivery of the NHS Pharmacy First service which allows pharmacists to treat patients with conditions such as shingles, sore throats, sinusitis and earache.

The launch follows a multi-million investment in Leeds, including the creation of 40 local jobs.

HubRx founder and CEO, Daniel Lee said: “It’s a very proud moment to see the first prescription items for our pharmacy customers coming off the conveyor belt and to realise the investment we’ve made here in a city that’s become a real hub for healthcare innovation.

“Few patients know just how much work goes into dispensing their prescription behind the pharmacy counter. Especially for local, independently owned pharmacies who dispense around 70% of all NHS prescriptions – which last year included over a billion items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Manual dispensing is time intensive and often carried out at a financial loss for the pharmacy due to fluctuating medicine costs. Our aim is to work with pharmacies to provide access to dispensing automation technology so they can focus on providing more patient care, while also taking advantage of improved, at scale buying margins.”

HubRx is powered by cutting edge automation technology from Knapp and pharmacy software provider RxWeb.