Leeds launches UK’s first large-scale automated dispensing hub for pharmacies
The state-of-the-art 40,000 sq. ft. dispensing hub at Logic Park in Leeds has been designed to help free up more prescription dispensing time within local, privately-owned pharmacies.
Using cutting-edge automation technology, including barcode and optical recognition to ensure highly accurate dispensing, HubRx will now process more than 12 million prescription items, before delivering them to pharmacies across the country ready for patient collection.
The dispensing time released by HubRx will enable local pharmacy teams to extend patient care, including the delivery of the NHS Pharmacy First service which allows pharmacists to treat patients with conditions such as shingles, sore throats, sinusitis and earache.
The launch follows a multi-million investment in Leeds, including the creation of 40 local jobs.
HubRx founder and CEO, Daniel Lee said: “It’s a very proud moment to see the first prescription items for our pharmacy customers coming off the conveyor belt and to realise the investment we’ve made here in a city that’s become a real hub for healthcare innovation.
“Few patients know just how much work goes into dispensing their prescription behind the pharmacy counter. Especially for local, independently owned pharmacies who dispense around 70% of all NHS prescriptions – which last year included over a billion items.
“Manual dispensing is time intensive and often carried out at a financial loss for the pharmacy due to fluctuating medicine costs. Our aim is to work with pharmacies to provide access to dispensing automation technology so they can focus on providing more patient care, while also taking advantage of improved, at scale buying margins.”
HubRx is powered by cutting edge automation technology from Knapp and pharmacy software provider RxWeb.