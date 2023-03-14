Halifax’s Headrow branch is set to close on March 29, following in the footsteps of the King Edward Street branch that closed in January. In public documents available online, Halifax said the decision to close the branches was made following an “in-depth review”, which included an assessment of how often customers used the branch.

A spokesperson for The National Federation of SubPostmasters (NFSP) said: “On 29/03/2023, Halifax, 36 The Headrow, Leeds, LS1 8EQ, is due to close. This will doubtless be disappointing to Halifax customers in Leeds. However, alternative banking provision is available to local residents at post office branches nearby.

“The nearest post offices to the closing Halifax branch are:

Halifax’s Headrow branch is set to close on March 29. Image: Chris Lever

- St Johns, 116 Albion Street, Leeds, LS2 8LP.

- Carlton Parade PO, 4 Carlton Parade, Leeds, LS7 1HA.

- The Markets PO, 6-16 New York Street, Leeds, LS2 7DZ.

“Each of these branches offers banking services - including deposits, free cash withdrawals and balance checks, as well as offering face-to-face access to government services, bill payment, foreign currency, travel insurance and, of course, postal services. There are many free-to-use ATMs installed across the UK post office network also. Post offices are proving vital to retaining individual and business access to cash as the banks continue to desert the high street in order to cut costs and increase their profits.

"Every post office plays a vital role within the heart of the local community. Post offices provide a reliable and essential service which has continued at a high standard across the whole of the UK throughout the pandemic. For further information, please contact the NFSP Communications Team at [email protected]”