The branch in King Edward Street is set to close from Thursday (January 12), before the branch on The Headrow closes on March 29. The bank’s third city centre site, in Commercial Street, will remain open.

In public documents on its website , Halifax said the branches are being closed following an “in-depth review”, which includes looking at how often customers use the branch, and the proximity of other ways to bank – including Post Offices .

The company said: “Like many other high street businesses, we’ve seen people using our branches less frequently in recent years as more customers choose to do most of their everyday banking online. We’re responding to the way our customers use our branches. We’ll continue to invest in our branch network, but we have to make sure our branches are where customers need and use them most.”