The Food Standards Agency runs the food hygiene rating scheme in partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Inspectors rate food venues on a scale of zero to five, with five representing ‘very good’ hygiene standards and zero outlining ‘urgent improvement’ is necessary.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but gives clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards. Inspectors look at the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, the cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

Here is every 5* food hygiene rating in Leeds during March 2023 that’s been published so far.

These businesses received glowing reports from food hygiene inspectors last month

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The Swine That Dines at 58 North Street, Sheepscar, Leeds; rated on March 30

Sabroso Street @ Eden Bar at 145 New Road Side, Horsforth, Leeds; rated on March 10

McDonalds (West Park) at Ring Road West Park, West Park, Leeds; rated on March 7

Miller And Carter at 299 Low Lane, Horsforth, Leeds; rated on March 9

The Village Bakery And Village Pizza at The Village Bakery, 9 - 10 The Cross, Eastgate, Bramhope; rated on March 9

Costa Coffee at St James Hospital, Bexley Wing, Beckett Street, Burmantofts; rated on March 8

Deli Cafe (St James Hospital - Chancellor Wing) at St James Hospital, Beckett Street, Burmantofts, Leeds; rated on March 8

Red Bean at Part Ground Floor Cafe, Gladstone House, Lawnswood Business Park, Redvers Close; rated on March 7

Half Sugar at Unit 10a, Central Arcade, Leeds; rated on March 1

The Hollybush Cafe at Hollybush Conservation Centre, Broad Lane, Bramley, Leeds; rated on March 2

Woodhouse Charcoal BBQ at 14 The Crescent, Woodhouse, Leeds; rated on March 2

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

Lawnswood Arms at Otley Road, Adel, Leeds; rated on April 3

Horsforth Hotel at Featherbank Lane, Horsforth, Leeds; rated on March 7

Brownlee Arms at Long Row, Horsforth, Leeds; rated on March 7

The Butterbowl at Butterbowl Drive, Farnley, Leeds; rated on March 2

Takeaway

Subway at 6 Moor Allerton Centre, King Lane, Moortown, Leeds; rated on March 28

Pizza House Company (Moortown) at 302 Harrogate Road, Moortown, Leeds; rated on March

Pizza Affair at 7 Station Road, Horsforth, Leeds; rated on March 10

Chop Shop at 119 Town Street, Horsforth, Leeds; rated on March 9

Subway Horsforth at 73 New Road Side, Horsforth, Leeds; rated on March 9

Subway (Coronation Service Station) at Coronation Service Station, 213 Wetherby Road, Roundhay, Leeds; rated on March 6

The Dutch Pot at 160 Chapeltown Road, Chapeltown, Leeds; rated on March 16

Catch Headingley at 9 Weetwood Lane, Weetwood, Leeds; rated on March 2

Shalimar at 310 Armley Ridge Road, Armley, Leeds; rated on March 2