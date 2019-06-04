Leeds Festival of Architecture to begin at Corn Exchange - and here's the key events

The exciting future landscapes of the city will be discussed during the Leeds Festival of Architecture this summer.

Organised by Leeds Society of Architects, the festival will run between Thursday this week and July 25, comprising a series of talks by some of the most high-profile designers and developers in Yorkshire.

A Leeds Festival of Architecture event will be held at Hyde Park Picture House. Picture by Tony Johnson.

The talks - which are open to all with an interest in design and architecture - are themed around “Futures” and explore developments in housing and workplaces in Leeds over the coming years.

Retro arcade game emporium opens in Kirkstall, Leeds

Simon Hill, associate director of DLG Architects and co-president of Leeds Society of Architects, said that the event follows a series of talks last year and noted the exciting future of the city centre's southern areas would be explored during the sessions this month and next.

He said: "It's looking at the largest pockets of development.

"I think the South Bank is going to have an absolutely massive impact on the centre. It's going to re-define the city centre boundary, really."

Number One, Kirkstall Forge. Picture by Simon Hulme.

The festival includes the return of the Royal Institute of British Architects' President's Medals exhibition, which will promote the best of architectural student design.

It will be followed by the hosting of the RIBA Student Awards for the northern regions on June 27 at The Tetley gallery in Leeds.

A competition will also run on Instagram during the festival, judged by an award-winning architectural photographer.

A pair of curated screenings of classic and modern architectural film are also being held in collaboration with Hyde Park Cinema.

The festival launch event on Thursday at the historic Leeds Corn Exchange has sold out but there is availability to book on other events through Eventbrite.

RIBA Yorkshire, NorDan, Leeds Corn Exchange and Deltalight have sponsored and supported the event.

A number of Leeds buildings have won architecture accolades in recent years.

Leeds Beckett University's Broadcasting Place, a £50,000,000 complex of offices, teaching spaces and 240 student homes in a landmark 23-storey tower developed by Downing, won nine awards after being built in 2009.

Number One, Kirkstall Forge by CEG - the company creating huge home and commercial spaces in the South Bank - also won a series of accolades.

Upcoming developments in Leeds includes plans to transform the top of a Leeds Victorian viaduct into a park.



Events

The following talks by architects are taking place during the festival:

- CEG Southbank, VR experience and event opening - June 6

- Simpson Haugh - June 13

- Carey Jones Chapman Tolcher - June 20

- Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios - June 27

- Seven Architecture - July 4

- AECOM Future Office with BCO - July 18

- Pierce & Co and event close - July 25

All events start at 6pm. For venue information, search for the Leeds Society of Architects at www.eventbrite.co.uk