Demolition starts to make way for Leeds South Bank site

DEMOLITION work started to make way for a £350m development in Leeds’ South Bank, which will include a 40-storey residential tower.

Leeds-based Sirius is managing the six-week demolition of a warehouse on Water Lane.

A six-month programme of archaeological excavation to record previously identified remains on the site will follow the demolition work.

The area housed industrialist John Marshall’s first two mills in the area of Holbeck during the 18th century, and has witnessed significant redevelopment over the last century.

CEG has also invested £300,000 into securing the Grade II-Listed bridge which formed a historic route for the Marshall empire – and will once again link Water Lane and Marshall Street to the new development at Globe Road.

Together with five other bridge crossings, it will create links between the city, the wider South Bank area and existing communities.

CEG is already marketing its South Bank development, which has planning permission for two office developments with ground floor retail and leisure, totalling up to 280,000sq ft.

It also has outline planning permission for a mixed-use development of up to 1.1m sq ft of offices, retail, leisure, hotel, health and community uses, parking and up to 750 new homes, along with new public spaces and landscaping.

David Hodgson, head of strategic development in the north for CEG, said: “We’ve already had a great deal of interest from companies seeking headquarter office space just minutes from Leeds City Station.

“We will be ready to start construction this summer on the two office developments which have detailed planning permission.”

CEG hopes the scheme will act as the catalyst to kick-start the regeneration of an area which has seen planning permissions granted but not built out.