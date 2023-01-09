The Wakefield off-licence, which boasted more than 500,000 followers on the platform, has become a viral sensation - with customers travelling miles across the country to purchase the energy drinks and the shop’s range of sweets. The shop’s TikTok account regularly posted videos of its customers, quoting catchphrases such as: “What’s the best shop in Wakey? Wakey Wines!” and “Abdul come closer – Abdul go back”.

The Marygate shop, fronted by Mohammad Azar Nazir, recently caused a stir after advertising cans of limited-edited Prime Energy drinks for £100 each on its TikTok page. There’s been chaos in supermarkets as customers rush to get their hands on the sought-after range, founded by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI.

KSI recently took to his own TikTok page, reacting to a Wakey Wines video where a customer appeared to be buying 12 packs of Prime Energy drinks for £1,200. KSI said: "He can't keep getting away with this. Stop buying it at these prices."

Wakefield 'Wakey' Wines, on Marygate, has become a TikTok sensation (Photo: Google)