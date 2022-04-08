Steve Murgatroyd, financial services director at Manning Stainton, has won the ‘Lifetime Achievement’ Award at the Mortgage Advice Bureau Awards (MABs).

Steve Murgatroyd, financial services director at Manning Stainton, has won the ‘Lifetime Achievement’ Award at the first ever stand-alone Mortgage Advice Bureau Awards (MABs).

The awards celebrate the mortgage industry’s best advisors and lenders, and winners were chosen by a panel of judges made up of senior professionals from across the financial services sector.

Steve won the Lifetime Achievement award for the exceptional work he carries out on behalf of the Mortgage Advice Bureau, and was praised for regularly sharing his suggestions on how to constantly improve and evolve the mortgage solutions offered by the company.

His leadership skills were also recognised, and the judges commented on the effective ways he drives great performance and leads his team in an open and transparent way.

Speaking about the win, Steve said: “I’m really honoured to have won this award and for my contribution to the mortgage industry to be recognised. I’m passionate about ensuring my team offers the highest level of mortgage services for our customers, and it’s fantastic that all our hard work has been acknowledged.”

Steve has worked at Manning Stainton for 22 years and since the estate agency business acquired Ryder & Dutton and Mortimers in 2021, which now all sit under the Northern Estate Agency Group.