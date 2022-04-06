Located on Meanwood Road, the house is centrally located to enjoy the amenities of Headingley, Chapeltown and Meanwood, and is also very close to Meanwood Valley Urban Farm.

Situated over four floors, the terraced property has plenty of space on offer.

A surprising addition is the lower ground floor where there is a self-contained space with a double bedroom, shower room, kitchenette and second room. This could be ideal for guests, a teenage suite or even a granny flat.

It is on the market with Manning Stainton for £300,000.

1. Lounge On the ground floor there is a generous lounge with bay window and feature fireplace. Photo Sales

2. Open plan The lounge leads through into a modern, open-plan kitchen diner. Photo Sales

3. Modern The kitchen is a large space with integrated appliances and plenty of space to relax and prepare a meal. Off this room there is a utility room with W.C. Photo Sales

4. Large bedrooms On the first floor are two bedrooms and a shower room. Both bedrooms are extremely large rooms with plenty of space. Photo Sales