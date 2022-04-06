Take a look inside this property on the market in Meanwood Road with Manning Stainton.

Leeds houses for sale: Huge family home in prime Meanwood Road location on the market for £300,000 with oodles of space and 'granny flat'

House hunters will not believe their eyes when they see what this house on the market in Meanwood has to offer.

Located on Meanwood Road, the house is centrally located to enjoy the amenities of Headingley, Chapeltown and Meanwood, and is also very close to Meanwood Valley Urban Farm.

Situated over four floors, the terraced property has plenty of space on offer.

A surprising addition is the lower ground floor where there is a self-contained space with a double bedroom, shower room, kitchenette and second room. This could be ideal for guests, a teenage suite or even a granny flat.

It is on the market with Manning Stainton for £300,000.

1. Lounge

On the ground floor there is a generous lounge with bay window and feature fireplace.

2. Open plan

The lounge leads through into a modern, open-plan kitchen diner.

3. Modern

The kitchen is a large space with integrated appliances and plenty of space to relax and prepare a meal. Off this room there is a utility room with W.C.

4. Large bedrooms

On the first floor are two bedrooms and a shower room. Both bedrooms are extremely large rooms with plenty of space.

