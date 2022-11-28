Cost of living: Leeds Deliveroo customers provide 20,000 meals to food banks this year
Leeds customers have donated almost 20,000 meals to food banks across the UK through food delivery app Deliveroo.
The initiative is in partnership with The Trussell Trust, a charity which supports more than 1,300 food banks across the nation. Since the launch of the scehme, Deliveroo has seen more than 11,000 Leeds customers getting involved and donating money to food banks.
The Trussell Trust director Danni Malone said: “As the nation faces soaring living costs, people on the very lowest incomes are facing the toughest challenges. Food banks are telling us that families across the country are having to make impossible decisions between putting food on the table or switching on the lights – and too many people are being left with no option but to use a food bank because their money simply won’t stretch.”
The Yorkshire Evening Post, along with other National World titles, has also joined forces to support the charity's emergency appeal. The appeal will go towards funding grants for food banks to cover the increased cost for food. Aid for the winter is a priority and funding will also go towards providing hot water bottles, blankets and more.
Leeds customers have provided these meals by rounding-up in their food order or making donations at checkout. Chief business officer at Deliveroo Carlo Mocci said: “I want to thank all of our generous Deliveroo customers in Leeds who have contributed. As we approach winter, we are committed to helping tackle hunger in Leeds and across the UK.”