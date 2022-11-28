The initiative is in partnership with The Trussell Trust, a charity which supports more than 1,300 food banks across the nation. Since the launch of the scehme, Deliveroo has seen more than 11,000 Leeds customers getting involved and donating money to food banks.

The Trussell Trust director Danni Malone said: “As the nation faces soaring living costs, people on the very lowest incomes are facing the toughest challenges. Food banks are telling us that families across the country are having to make impossible decisions between putting food on the table or switching on the lights – and too many people are being left with no option but to use a food bank because their money simply won’t stretch.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post, along with other National World titles, has also joined forces to support the charity's emergency appeal. The appeal will go towards funding grants for food banks to cover the increased cost for food. Aid for the winter is a priority and funding will also go towards providing hot water bottles, blankets and more.

Deliveroo has partnered with the Trussell Trust to provide 2 million meals and vital support for people facing hunger across the country. Picture: Deliveroo