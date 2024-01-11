Leeds Caribbean & African Centre issues call out for a new photographer to create a body of work in Chapeltown
A Leeds centre is looking for a photographer to create a new body of work in the city.
Leeds Caribbean & African Centre (LCAC), formerly known as Leeds West Indian Centre, is looking for a new photographer to create a body of work in Chapeltown.
The new residency seeks to create opportunities for the Caribbean and African community in Chapeltown to celebrate 40 years of the centre.
An ideal candidate for the role is someone with a connection to the Chapeltown area or with the Caribbean and African community. They will also have a portfolio of work that includes social documentary as well as experience in some of the following: portraiture, architectural, street and event photography.
The new project is supported by Lens Lab Project, a non-profit organisation which will be providing access to physical resources, connections with key stakeholders, professional development and mentoring.
Part of the project will be added to the Historic England Archive, where it will be accessible for future generations.
A support budget is available for the photographer to cover material costs and creative activities. Find out more information about the residency via the Lens Lab Project website.