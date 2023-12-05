Use us or lose us – that’s the message from Leeds businesswoman Lynne Hambrey, who is urging people to support their local small traders this Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lynne, who runs two online businesses from her home in Bardsey – Oriflame and Quirky and Quaint – said Black Friday and the festive period should not just benefit High Street retailers and online giants.

“There are so many small businesses in this country at the moment,” she said, “and every sale means so much to us. We put our heart and soul into what we’re doing but sadly, if we don’t get the sales, we can’t survive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynne said often small retailers offered quirky, original products that shoppers can’t often find, enabling them to gift a far more personalised and thoughtful present.

Lynne Hambrey runs two online businesses from her home in Bardsey – Oriflame and Quirky and Quaint (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)

Her comments come as it was revealed that more UK businesses closed since records began in 2002, surpassing the number of new start-ups founded for the first year since 2010.

Office for National Statistics figures show around 4,470 businesses in Leeds ceased trading in 2022 – up from 4,105 the year before. There were some 810,316 new businesses launched in the financial year ending in 2021.

“During the pandemic, lots of people realised they’d had enough of doing something that simply paid the bills,” added Lynne, “and they decided to branch out on their own, doing something they love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like me, they’re living the dream – but it’s one that can only continue with people’s support. The cost of living crisis need not be the end of the line for many of us if people decide that they will shop local and support their small traders.”

Lynne, 55, was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in September.