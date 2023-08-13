Lynne Hambrey is “fighting tooth and nail” after being diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in September last year, going through months of chemotherapy. The cancer spread to her lungs, liver and trachea, and after going through stronger treatment, Lynne developed sepsis.

“I was told I was very lucky to be alive because it was so bad,” the 55-year-old told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “I’ve also lost the sight in my left eye completely. But despite all this, I stay positive and keep going. I am still fighting tooth and nail and I’m determined to win.”

Lynne has recently joined Swedish beauty company Oriflame as a brand partner, selling personal care products through her Oriflame website, on social media and door-to-door. She has more than 20 years of sales experience for a number of companies, but said she’s found working for Oriflame the most rewarding.

Lynne Hambrey, of Bardsey, is having treatment for breast cancer and has started a make-up franchise with Oriflame (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)

Lynne, of Bardsey, said: “You can work as many hours as you want or as little hours as you want. You can sell online and through social media, or you can still do it the old-fashioned way by putting catalogues through people’s doors - that still works.

“Or, you can become a VIP customer instead of a brand partner. There’s lots of ways of earning and getting benefits from Oriflame.

You’re not on your own, and they’re 100% behind you to help you build up your business, however big or small you want it to be.

“I know people who are earning £500 a week from doing this, while some people might just earn a fiver a week. If it gives you a treat or a new lipstick or takeaway, then it’s worth it.”

Lynne sells personal care products through her Oriflame website, on social media and door-to-door (Photo: Tony Johnson/National World)

Oriflame sells products directly to consumers online using a network of independent sellers, who sign up for a joining fee of £19. The flexibility allows Lynne to work when she feels well enough, and around her treatment, and she says it’s given her a renewed sense of purpose.

Lynne added: “I want to encourage people who are going through the same thing as me, who need a bit of encouragement and a bit of hope. I’ve found this has been really good for me. At the moment I’m on a break from chemotherapy, so it works perfectly.

“We can all become Mrs or Mr Negative in our heads, but you can’t let it get you down. You have to overcome these obstacles and don’t let it break down your confidence. Immerse yourself in something new, something that can be a healthy challenge - and rewarding and fun.”

Before launching her Oriflame partnership, Lynne had already set up an online aromatherapy shop after her work as a masseuse dried up during the pandemic.