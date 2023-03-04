It’s a tough time for businesses across the country as the cost of living crisis bites.
The closure of several Leeds restaurants, bars and shops have already been confirmed this year – some due to spiralling costs, while other owners have relocated or moved on to new ventures.
Here are eight businesses or branches confirmed to have closed in 2023.
Here are eight Leeds businesses and branches confirmed to have closed in 2023
Photo: National World
2. Le Chalet
City centre restaurant Le Chalet announced last year that it was closing down, as rising economic pressures meant it was "fighting" just to break even. Le Chalet, opened by Nermine George (pictured) in 2013, had been serving customers at its Park Row base for close to a decade. It closed its doors for good on January 15.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Joy
Women's fashion, accessories, gifts and homeware shop Joy has shut down its Leeds city centre store. The Albion Street branch is no longer listed on the chain's store locator - just one branch in the 02 Arena remains - and stock has been removed from the site. Joy has been approached by the YEP to comment on the closure.
Photo: National World
4. The Reliance
Leeds bar The Reliance, a pioneer of the city’s gastropub scene, has closed down after being taken over by Three's A Crowd Leeds - which is now open. Announcing the news last month, the founders of the North Street bar said: “It’s been a privilege to work with and serve so many wonderful people over the years but the time has come to make space for other things in our lives. Thank you all for all your support."
Photo: Simon Hulme