4 . The Reliance

Leeds bar The Reliance, a pioneer of the city’s gastropub scene, has closed down after being taken over by Three's A Crowd Leeds - which is now open. Announcing the news last month, the founders of the North Street bar said: “It’s been a privilege to work with and serve so many wonderful people over the years but the time has come to make space for other things in our lives. Thank you all for all your support."

Photo: Simon Hulme