Published 8th Jul 2025, 16:30 BST
A Leeds business owner has been left without phone lines or broadband for more than a week - leaving customers unable to pay by card or contact the business.

Leon Parrish, owner of Babington Car Spares on the Cross Green Industrial Estate, said the outage has caused chaos at the site.

Leon Parrish, owner of Babington Car Spares on the Cross Green Industrial Estate, said the outage has caused chaos at the site. | Steve Riding

“We’ve had eight days without anyone being able to get through” he said. “None of the customers can pay by card - and they’re not able to get through to us on the phone. It’s just horrendous.”

Mr Parrish said the issue appears to date back to last year. He explained: “Last December, someone from BT came to install new broadband. Since then, the phone has been cutting off every few days. But now it’s cut off completely and we’ve gone eight days without it.

“I’ve been in touch with Ofgem and they’ve said that I’ve got to get a letter from the ombudsman, which can take two months - but I’ll go bust in two months if the phones aren’t fixed.

“We can't even get stock in and we’re missing cars left, right and centre.”

The issue has been affecting the business for eight days. | Steve Riding

Mr Parrish, who is 78 and has been trading since 1977, added: “I've never had a problem like this before.

“It’s diabolical. They said they were upgrading it to a grade two complaint, whatever that means.”

A BT spokesperson said: “We are very sorry for the issues Mr Parrish has had with his phone and broadband service.

“A technical fault has impacted his service and we are working to resolve this as soon as possible.”

