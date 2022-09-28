Leeds City Council is set to make a total of around £600,000 available across two different schemes to help create conferences and “high-quality, in person workspaces” outside the city centre to help the new generation of businesspeople get their ideas off the ground.

The authority’s deputy leader Coun Jonathan Pryor (Lab) said: “The programme is a great example of how the council can stimulate innovation and support entrepreneurs to develop and grow their businesses in Leeds.

“Working with partners across the city, we want to deliver inclusive growth in town and other local centres, making them better placed to serve the changing employment and social needs of all the people who live there.”

Leeds City Council wants bids for the grants by the end of the year. (Pic: ADOBE STOCK)

What is it?

The [email protected] programme is making funding support available which the authority claims will help “unleash the talents of a new generation of entrepreneurs and bold business thinkers”.

A total of around £600,000 is set to be distributed to successful bidders through two different [email protected] grant schemes – it is designed to get new workspaces and hold conferences to help share knowledge and ideas.

How much will successful applicants get?

The capital grants range in size from £50,000 to £150,000, and will support the creation of “high-quality in-person workspaces” to suit the needs of those running early-stage or small businesses.

The revenue grants, which range in size from £5,000 to £25,000, will help fund a number of conferences and knowledge-sharing events.

These facilities would be in locations outside the city centre, which the council said would help “bolster its inclusive growth ambitions”.

Who can apply for grants?

A Leeds City Council statement said: “Organisations bidding for the capital grants must be able to show a willingness and an ability to work with the kind of innovative businesses and diverse founders that will be using the facilities.

“The revenue grants, meanwhile, will support the delivery of events, mentoring activity and partnership projects that will strengthen Leeds’s innovation ecosystem and raise its local and international profile.”

The capital grants are focused on “creating physical facilities and resources”, whereas the revenue grants would “concentrate on giving aspiring innovators – drawn from a diverse range of communities – access to assistance that will improve their investability”.

It added revenue grant bidders should be able to demonstrate a proven track record in providing development support for innovation-led businesses and finding new ways to engage with diverse audiences.

Why is the council doing this?

Leeds City Council said: “The new grants also reflect the council’s vision for encouraging and driving innovation in a way that will bring about a healthier, greener and more inclusive future for Leeds and the wider world.”

When do I have to apply by?

Bidders for capital funding will be asked to complete an expression of interest by early November, with more detailed applications being invited by December.

The revenue grants are designed to support activity that can be delivered over the course of around six months, with successful applicants due to be announced in November.

How can I find out more?