Willmott Dixon Interiors has completed the refurbishment of the concourse area at Leeds Bus Station.

The fit-out and refurbishment specialist contractor has also delivered improvements to the station entrance on York Street and has already started work on the refurbishment of the Dyer Street entrance.

The final phase of the project will see the delivery of a new retail unit and the refurbishment of the existing travel centre, and is expected to be completed in April 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £3.6 million transformation of Leeds Bus Station, which is funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, is on track for completion after the contractor delivering the works reached a key project milestone.

Willmott Dixon Interiors has been praised for the “first class” appearance of the construction site by the Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS), an organisation which helps to raise standards in the construction industry.

It awarded the contractor full marks in all three categories of community, environment and workforce, following a recent site visit.

Phil Crowther, regional director at Willmott Dixon Interiors, said: “We’re really pleased to be making such positive progress in the refurbishment of Leeds Bus Station. We’re on track to deliver a significant upgrade to the existing station, which will provide modern facilities and greatly improve accessibility. We understand that any disruption to bus and coach movements can inconvenience passengers, which is why we have carefully designed and planned these works, with overnight operations carried out wherever possible.”

L-R) Mark Woollen, Andy Astell, Chris Hall and Hannah Darby of Willmott Dixon Interiors