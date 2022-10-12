The Devil’s Dinner burger is now available at all Slap & Pickle restaurants in meaty and vegan incarnations.

It’s made up of two 40-day, dry-aged, grass-fed Swaledale beef patties with “American cheese, rashers of unfortunate souls, deep-fried frogs, witch's fingers, shred-dead lettuce and blood sauce, in a bun as black as the devil's heart”.

Also known as cheese, bacon, deep-fried pickles, pickle spears, shredded lettuce and tomato burger relish in a charcoal bun.

The Devil's Dinner burger at Leeds burger joint Slap & Pickle (Photo: Paul Conboy/@NorthernFoodLad)

The vegan Devil’s Dinner is made up of vegan cheese, vegan bacon, deep-fried pickles, pickle spears, shredded lettuce and tomato burger relish in a charcoal bun.

Slap & Pickle was founded by James Tabor and Zoe Perrett and saw astonishing success during the pandemic.