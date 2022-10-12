Leeds burger joint Slap & Pickle launches spooky Halloween burger with 'blood sauce'
A Leeds burger joint has launched a spooky Halloween burger, served with “witch’s fingers and blood sauce”.
The Devil’s Dinner burger is now available at all Slap & Pickle restaurants in meaty and vegan incarnations.
It’s made up of two 40-day, dry-aged, grass-fed Swaledale beef patties with “American cheese, rashers of unfortunate souls, deep-fried frogs, witch's fingers, shred-dead lettuce and blood sauce, in a bun as black as the devil's heart”.
Also known as cheese, bacon, deep-fried pickles, pickle spears, shredded lettuce and tomato burger relish in a charcoal bun.
The vegan Devil’s Dinner is made up of vegan cheese, vegan bacon, deep-fried pickles, pickle spears, shredded lettuce and tomato burger relish in a charcoal bun.
Slap & Pickle was founded by James Tabor and Zoe Perrett and saw astonishing success during the pandemic.
It now boasts sites at Assembly Underground, Beer Hawk and The Old King’s Arms in Horsforth, as well as in Sheffield, Hebden Bridge, Manchester an