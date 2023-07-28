Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds barber offers free back to school haircuts for second year running amid cost of living crisis

Free back-to-school haircuts are returning for a second year, after a Leeds barber decided to revive a scheme to help families struggling with the cost of living crisis.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 28th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST- 2 min read

The price of a trim has increased in recent years as barbers seek to cover their own costs, but for one award-winning hairdresser in Leeds, ensuring that children look their best is the priority.

Tracy Mangan, 46, drew in plenty of customers last year when she announced that she would be offering free back-to-school haircuts for those who cannot afford them.

The mum-of-three, who has been in the industry for more than 30 years, is now hoping to make the initiative an annual event.

Tracy Mangan is an award-winning barber and single mother of three children. Photo: Tracy Mangan.Tracy Mangan is an award-winning barber and single mother of three children. Photo: Tracy Mangan.
Tracy Mangan is an award-winning barber and single mother of three children. Photo: Tracy Mangan.

“When I did the free haircuts last year, it felt really worthwhile,” explained Tracy. “But people are still struggling, even those in work.

“No matter where you go, prices have gone up. The cost of shopping, food, electricity and gas have all gone up. I thought it would be nice to use my skills again to help people who are struggling.”

Already, 12 appointments have been booked by families for their children returning to school in September. There are spaces for at least 18 more.

Tracy, who recently won Barber of the Year at the English Hair and Beauty Awards, added: “I’m really lucky that I can cut my own boys hair, because I save at least £60 a month doing that. The rate for kids at some shops is £20, and they want their hair cut every fortnight.

“Last year, one lady told me that it had really helped her out because it meant she could afford a schoolbag for one of her sons. She was having to choose between a haircut or a bag.

“When kids are at high school age, it’s the main time they want their hair looking nice, so it’s just sad that some people can’t afford it.”

The free haircuts will take place on September 3 in Torre Fields. To book an appointment, contact Tracy on social media.

Related topics:Leeds