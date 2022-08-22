Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracy Mangan is an award-winning barber and single mother of three children. She has been in the industry for 30 years, working as a barber for 19 of them.

This year, she won Barber of the Year at the English Hair and Beauty Awards.

Recognising how lucky she is to be able to give her children nice haircuts in the back-to-school season, Tracy is hoping to give back to her community.

Tracy Mangan is an award-winning barber and single mother of three children

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She will offer children from struggling families free haircuts on Sunday September 4 from 10am to 2pm in Torre Fields, LS9.

“It’s getting hard now with the price of everything going up,” Tracy told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

This isn’t the first time Tracy has given back to her community.

She gets involved with a lot of charity work and donates some of her earnings to Andy’s Man Club, a charity dedicated to creating a safe environment for men to discuss issues they are facing.

On Sunday, Tracy aims to see four clients per hour, totalling 16 clients, and limits the haircuts to one child per family so she can help as many families as possible.

Tracy added: “It is an important time for children who are going to secondary school - they just want to feel smart and confident and I want to help them.

Tracy hopes other barbers, hairdressers, and stylists will get involved.