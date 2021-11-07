I'm a Celebrity 2021: Leeds sporting stars Kadeena Cox and Matty Lee named in ITV show's line-up
Two sporting stars from Leeds are reportedly set to take part in this year’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here.
The city’s Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox and gold-medal winning Olympic diver Matty Lee are among 12 names leaked as part of the line-up of the popular ITV show.
The series, hosted by Declan Donnelly and Ant McPartlin, will once again be swapping the sunnier climes of the Australian jungle for the decidedly cooler Grwych Castle in North Wales, due to the ongoing Covid situation.
According to The Sun newspaper, the two Leeds-born stars will be joined by celebrities including choreographer Arlene Phillips, presenter Richard Madeley, Eastenders star Adam Woodyatt, and Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson.
Actor Danny Miller, best known for playing Aaron Dingle in the Leeds-based ITV soap, Emmerdale, is also among those named.
For Kadeena, her I’m A Celebrity stint will round off quite the year.
The 30-year-old former Wetherby High School pupil, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014, won gold in the C4-5 time trial at the Toyko Paralympics this summer and also recently triumphed in another TV show - being crowned winner of Celebrity Masterchef in August.
Matty Lee shot to fame this year as Tom Daley’s Olympic diving partner and the pair won gold in the synchronised dive at the Tokyo games.
This year’s series will launch on ITV on November 21.
