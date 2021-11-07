The city’s Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox and gold-medal winning Olympic diver Matty Lee are among 12 names leaked as part of the line-up of the popular ITV show.

The series, hosted by Declan Donnelly and Ant McPartlin, will once again be swapping the sunnier climes of the Australian jungle for the decidedly cooler Grwych Castle in North Wales, due to the ongoing Covid situation.

According to The Sun newspaper, the two Leeds-born stars will be joined by celebrities including choreographer Arlene Phillips, presenter Richard Madeley, Eastenders star Adam Woodyatt, and Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson.

Leeds's Kadeena Cox celebrates winning Gold in the Women's C4-5 500m Time Trial at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. Picture: PA

Actor Danny Miller, best known for playing Aaron Dingle in the Leeds-based ITV soap, Emmerdale, is also among those named.

For Kadeena, her I’m A Celebrity stint will round off quite the year.

The 30-year-old former Wetherby High School pupil, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014, won gold in the C4-5 time trial at the Toyko Paralympics this summer and also recently triumphed in another TV show - being crowned winner of Celebrity Masterchef in August.

Matty Lee shot to fame this year as Tom Daley’s Olympic diving partner and the pair won gold in the synchronised dive at the Tokyo games.

Matty Lee of Team Great Britain won gold in the Men's Synchronised 10m Platform Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Picture: Getty Images

This year’s series will launch on ITV on November 21.