Leading family law solicitors Austin Kemp appoints new partner

Austin Kemp Solicitors, a Legal 500 Leading Firm, has promoted Jennifer Hollyer to a salaried partner - taking the total number of partners to seven by the end of 2025.

This latest promotion represents a strategic milestone in the firm’s continued commitment to building a best-in-class family law practice with internal progression and deep sector expertise at its core.

Since joining Austin Kemp in 2020, Jennifer has risen through the ranks of the firm, earning successive promotions based on her consistent performance, legal excellence, and leadership qualities. She has built an outstanding reputation as a tenacious, client-focused solicitor with an exceptional grasp of the law, particularly in high-value and intricate divorce and financial remedy proceedings.

She has over a decade of experience in all areas of private family law, with a particular focus on high net worth divorce and financial remedy cases, private law children matters, jurisdictional disputes, post-foreign divorce financial claims, and enforcement proceedings. Her ability to bring clarity to complexity has made her a sought-after figure within the firm and a trusted advisor for her clients.

Jennifer Hollyer

Amandeep Kooner, Managing Director at Austin Kemp Solicitors, said: “Jennifer’s promotion is richly deserved and reflects the incredible value she brings to our clients and team. Her commitment to excellence, skill in handling high-value complex family matters, and mentoring younger lawyers all demonstrate the kind of leadership we are proud to foster at Austin Kemp.

This promotion is also a powerful signal of our firm’s commitment to investing in and promoting from within. At a time when family law is becoming ever more complex, Jennifer exemplifies the high standards, client care, and specialist expertise that Austin Kemp is known for.”

For more information about Austin Kemp Solicitors, visit https://austinkemp.co.uk/.