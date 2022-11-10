The awards recognise businesses which strive for for culinary excellence within their field. This year, there were more than 599,000 food establishments within the UK put forward for a chance to win and the organisation, founded in 2011, said they were “taken aback by the record number of entrants and votes cast by readers, customers and fans”.

Food establishments which receive a Good Food Award must have received high customer rating on food quality, service and value. The organisation added: “it was heartwarming to see the support our winners received.”

The following four Leeds businesses have received a Good Food Award this year:

Pictured from the right are Chefs Ajith Kumar, Rajesh Nair from Tharavadu, Leeds. Picture: Simon Hulme

Tharavadu Leeds – Good Food Award

Located in the city centre, this Michelin recommended restaurant promises authentic Keralan cuisine, with all working chefs born and raised in the state of Kerala. They offer a wide variety of dishes – including fish, meat and vegetarian dishes and one of South Indian’s most popular cuisine, dosa. Butcher and Baker Allerton Bywater – Good Food Award

Third time winners the Butcher and the Baker supply Yorkshire beef, lamb and pork. It also serves homemade pies, sausages, cakes and other deli items, using only Yorkshire meat in their dishes.

Good Food Awards added: “Some premises will appear in our awards regularly. They must earn their place by maintaining the same high standards that gained them initial entry.”Laynes Espresso Leeds – Good Food Awards for Cafes

This independent coffee shop opened in 2011 and claims it serves some of the best coffee in the UK, using different roasters from across Europe, and also offers breakfast and lunch meals. While being surrounded by coffee shop chains, Laynes Espresso’s bright yellow exterior makes it difficult to miss. Clarkies Traditional Fisheries Leeds – Good Food Awards for Fish & Chips