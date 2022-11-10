Good Food Awards 2022: Laynes Espresso and Tharavadu among four Leeds businesses to win
Four Leeds businesses have scooped a prestigious Good Food Award for 2022.
The awards recognise businesses which strive for for culinary excellence within their field. This year, there were more than 599,000 food establishments within the UK put forward for a chance to win and the organisation, founded in 2011, said they were “taken aback by the record number of entrants and votes cast by readers, customers and fans”.
Food establishments which receive a Good Food Award must have received high customer rating on food quality, service and value. The organisation added: “it was heartwarming to see the support our winners received.”
The following four Leeds businesses have received a Good Food Award this year:
Tharavadu Leeds – Good Food Award
Located in the city centre, this Michelin recommended restaurant promises authentic Keralan cuisine, with all working chefs born and raised in the state of Kerala. They offer a wide variety of dishes – including fish, meat and vegetarian dishes and one of South Indian’s most popular cuisine, dosa. Butcher and Baker Allerton Bywater – Good Food Award
Third time winners the Butcher and the Baker supply Yorkshire beef, lamb and pork. It also serves homemade pies, sausages, cakes and other deli items, using only Yorkshire meat in their dishes.
Good Food Awards added: “Some premises will appear in our awards regularly. They must earn their place by maintaining the same high standards that gained them initial entry.”Laynes Espresso Leeds – Good Food Awards for Cafes
This independent coffee shop opened in 2011 and claims it serves some of the best coffee in the UK, using different roasters from across Europe, and also offers breakfast and lunch meals. While being surrounded by coffee shop chains, Laynes Espresso’s bright yellow exterior makes it difficult to miss. Clarkies Traditional Fisheries Leeds – Good Food Awards for Fish & Chips
Located in Lower Wortley, this family-run fish and chip shop has won a Gold Seal Good Food Award in its category. This seal is given to businesses who have consistently ahcieved high customer ratings over a period of three years. Its services include takeaway, delivery and seating for dining in.