LATCH Leeds: Derelict Chapeltown property set to be transformed in £100k project
Leeds housing charity LATCH has announced it will be transforming terrace house 42 Louis Street, in Chapeltown, to house people in the city in urgent housing need.
It has reportedly been sat empty for a minimum of 14 years and has become “infested with vermin” and rodents.
LATCH, which convert empty properties into good quality, energy efficient homes, bought the property from Leeds City Council for £30,000.
It estimates renovations will cost approximately £100,000 to bring the property to a good standard.
James Hartley, chief executive of LATCH, said the charity has not transformed a house this poor in quite some time, but is determined to completed the project in just six months with the help of contractors.
Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post on the work that needs to be done, James said: “Every piece of wood inside the building is going to be replaced: the roof, the floor, the skirting boards, everything because of an infestation of vermin and pigeons.
“It will need a new plumbing system, new heating system, new kitchen, new bathroom, and then all the joinery. It's everything you can imagine. We’re basically starting with four walls.”
While only the garden has been cleaned out so far, neighbours of the terraced property have shared their relief knowing the house will be cleaned out.
James added: “Bringing empty properties back into use helps the community. In this instance particularly, the lives of neighbors either side of this building will be transformed.”
LATCH aim the new property to be a two-bed, which can house a couple or small family.
