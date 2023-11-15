A man is due to appear in court charged with the murder of a teenager in Leeds whose family are “in complete anguish”.

Jozeffi Jeffers, aged 27, of Hyde Park Road, Leeds, has been charged with the murder of Emmanuel Nyabako, aged 19, who was stabbed and fatally wounded in Francis Street, Chapeltown, at around 2am on August 26.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday). An appeal has been reissued to locate two men wanted over the murder.

A 34-year-old woman from Huddersfield has been charged with assisting an offender in relation to this investigation and appeared before Leeds magistrates today (Wednesday), where she was bailed to appear before Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday, December 13.

Police are searching for Louis Grant, left, and Emile Riggan, right, who also goes by the surname O’Brien. The two men are wanted over the murder of 19-year-old Emmanuel Nyabako in Chapeltown, Leeds (Photo by West Yorkshire Police)

Phillip Bryant, aged 32, of Skinner Lane, Leeds, is currently remanded in custody having previously been charged with the same offences.

A 15-year-old boy arrested earlier as part of the investigation remains on bail.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal for information to help locate two men – Emile Riggan, aged 22, and Louis Grant, also known as O’Brien, aged 29 – who have been named as wanted suspects for Emmanuel’s murder.

Enquiries for Grant have focused on the Sheffield area and information suggests Riggan travelled to Ireland by ferry.

Francis Street, Chapeltown, where 19-year-old Emmanuel Nyabako was fatally stabbed over the August Bank Holiday weekend (Photo by Bruce Rollinson/National World)

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck said: “Emmanuel’s family are understandably still in complete anguish over his death, and we are determined to do everything we can to get them the answers they need and ensure all those responsible are brought to justice.

“As this latest murder charge illustrates, our investigation is progressing positively, and we are continuing to conduct extensive enquiries alongside other forces to trace the two wanted suspects we have named.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has seen either man in the areas we have highlighted or elsewhere, or who has any information that could assist us in tracing and arresting them. Given the circumstances of the murder, we are advising the public not to approach them but to contact the police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting reference 13230475319 or online.