Kulture Coffee Leeds: Inside the Kirkstall cafe and bar now serving coffee cocktails and craft beer

A Leeds coffee shop has opened a new bar concept, serving coffee-based cocktails and craft beer.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 17:19 GMT

Jake Gilmour founded his roastery Kulture Coffee in 2019, with a vision to serve great coffee with a personal touch – taking inspiration from Sydney’s cafe culture. In June 2022, Jake and his business partner Jonathan Greenwood opened their first coffee shop on Kirkstall Road.

Looking to open a new bar concept inside the venue, the pair launched a Crowdfunder page where customers could purchase treats and experiences. They raised more than £6,500 in 28 days and launched the evening opening hours on Friday.

We take a look inside Kulture Coffee.

Kulture Coffee now transforms into a bar every Thursday to Sunday from 4pm onwards

Kulture Coffee

Kulture Coffee now transforms into a bar every Thursday to Sunday from 4pm onwards

Freshly ground coffee

Kulture Coffee

Freshly ground coffee

The Kirkstall Road venue now serves homemade 'build-your-own' nachos with options to add beef chili, pulled pork or vegan chili

Kulture Coffee

The Kirkstall Road venue now serves homemade 'build-your-own' nachos with options to add beef chili, pulled pork or vegan chili

Kulture Coffee serves specialty coffee, New-York style cookies and handmade sandwiches by day

Kulture Coffee

Kulture Coffee serves specialty coffee, New-York style cookies and handmade sandwiches by day

Jake and Jonathan said the support had been "exceptional"

Kulture Coffee

Jake and Jonathan said the support had been "exceptional"

That money was spent on buying kegs and other new equipment, including ice machines, as well as more banners, tables and chairs

Kulture Coffee

That money was spent on buying kegs and other new equipment, including ice machines, as well as more banners, tables and chairs

