Kulture Coffee Leeds: Inside the Kirkstall cafe and bar now serving coffee cocktails and craft beer
A Leeds coffee shop has opened a new bar concept, serving coffee-based cocktails and craft beer.
Jake Gilmour founded his roastery Kulture Coffee in 2019, with a vision to serve great coffee with a personal touch – taking inspiration from Sydney’s cafe culture. In June 2022, Jake and his business partner Jonathan Greenwood opened their first coffee shop on Kirkstall Road.
Looking to open a new bar concept inside the venue, the pair launched a Crowdfunder page where customers could purchase treats and experiences. They raised more than £6,500 in 28 days and launched the evening opening hours on Friday.
We take a look inside Kulture Coffee.
