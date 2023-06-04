Little Bees in Seacroft is one of a number of play centres in the region run by company Kidzplay, which is pioneering ‘authentic play’ in an attempt to bring back the fun from previous generations.

Lesley Watson, the company’s director of play, said: “We want to be a play centre with a difference; a place where not just bodies are stretched, but minds are stretched too. It’s about getting children away from their screens and into real play situations that the previous generations would have enjoyed - this generation has had very little opportunity to do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company has a focus on using recycled materials for its activities and has no qualms about trawling charity shops for resources. ‘Play leaders’ also turn to nature for their materials: items like plants, herbs, flowers and soil are commonplace – and for activities like sand play, the usual buckets and spades are swapped out for materials like rocks, tree bark and sticks for the children to create sand art.

Lesley Watson and Nathan Evans want to take children away from screens and get them to engage in new activities with their 'authentic play' project. Picture: James Hardisty.

Once the play mediums are sorted, the environment can be considered next. Lesley explained that the aim is to create an ultra soothing environment, which can often involve soft lighting, classical music and essential oils. But the sessions always start off with some time on the play frame.

“It is an opportunity for the children to move their bodies, because then their minds are ready to be stretched,” she said. “We set up the resources in a very attractive way, which we call ‘an invitation to play’. It gives them the chance to problem solve and apply some critical thinking. Then, it is up to them. Their minds and bodies will take over. The set-up encourages them to explore, experiment and create.”

‘Authentic play’ is new to children’s play gyms and has only been used at the Leeds centre, in Limewood Road, for six months. Each session is supported by a passionate and engaging play leader, who has undergone training to gain insight into children’s learning and development. The aim is that they will develop an intuition to extend a child’s play where necessary and step back when they appear comfortable with an activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley continued: “Play is essential for children’s learning development, but we currently live in a society where they are spending more and more time on screens and considerably less time in active play. We have thousands of children through our doors each year and we feel a sense of responsibility to our future generations – we are passionate about supporting change and bringing our children away from screens.

A session typically starts with some time on the playframe in Seacroft, before a soothing environment is created for 'authentic play'. Picture: James Hardisty.

“The benefits include deep-level involvement, where some of the children are so involved in their play that they don’t even respond to their names being called by their carers.”

Nathan Evans, project manager at Kidzplay, added: “We see the benefits of these classes every day. We just want to share that message as far and wide as possible, so that other people can come and see the benefits of these sessions.”